Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced seven new satellite hospitals across Queensland, in what she described as an Australian first.
Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced seven new satellite hospitals across Queensland, in what she described as an Australian first.
Politics

Labor promises seven new hospitals

by Jack McKay
12th Oct 2020 12:20 PM | Updated: 12:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced seven new satellite hospitals across Queensland, in what she described as an Australian first.

Ms Palaszczuk spent the morning campaigning in the marginal electorate of Pumicestone - held by outgoing LNP MP Simone Wilson by a wafer thin margin of 0.8 per cent.

She announced a re-elected Labor government would establish new satellite community hospitals in what she described as an Australian first in seven regions, including Bribie Island, the Redlands, the Gold Coast and Ipswich.

Ms Palaszczuk said it meant Queenslanders could get healthcare closer to where they live, with the commitment to cost $265 million over the next four years.

She said there would be more to come if they're successful.

"These new satellite hospitals will also help provide the healthcare services families need in our rapidly growing outer-urban areas," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"This initiative is an important part of our ongoing economic recovery plan and will support up to 768 local jobs during construction."

Ms Palaszczuk confirmed the commitment would be funded through borrowings.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

healthcare qld health queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $200K grants inspire Burnett farmers to put their thinking caps on

        Premium Content $200K grants inspire Burnett farmers to put their thinking caps...

        News FARMERS with innovative ideas on how to improve drought resilience in the region can now apply for grants of up to $200,000.

        Kingaroy Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Kingaroy Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Linville loo promise to boost rail trail facilities

        Premium Content Linville loo promise to boost rail trail facilities

        Politics MORE toilets, warm showers and changing facilities could be on the cards for this...

        WATCH: Cherbourg firey shines as hero at Dalby house fire

        Premium Content WATCH: Cherbourg firey shines as hero at Dalby house fire

        News Enormous plumes of smoke billowed skywards from Dalby property