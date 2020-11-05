Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BACK AGAIN: While he may not have won the Nanango electorate, Labor candidate Mark Stapleton is seeing his results as “a victory of sorts” and plans to run again.Photo: Facebook/Mark Stapleton.
BACK AGAIN: While he may not have won the Nanango electorate, Labor candidate Mark Stapleton is seeing his results as “a victory of sorts” and plans to run again.Photo: Facebook/Mark Stapleton.
Politics

Labor’s Mark Stapleton spruiks big swing, will run again

Dominic Elsome
5th Nov 2020 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHILE he may have lost his chance to become the region’s new member, Nanango Labor candidate Mark Stapleton is looking at the positives – and says he’ll run again in 2024.

“I’ll probably run again in four years’ time,” the Wondai emergency nurse said.

Labor has boosted its vote from 2017 – with first preference votes up to 27.62 per cent from just 19.27 three years ago.

While the obvious reason for this boost is the collapse of One Nation – a trend that has occurred across the state, but dramatically so in the Nanango electorate.

One Nation candidate Tony Scrimshaw captured just 14.52 per cent of primary votes, a huge collapse from the party’s 27.44 per cent result in 2017.

But Mr Stapleton said the results could be more complicated, suggesting his boost in primary votes could have come from LNP voters switching sides, with the One Nation vote then being split between Labor and Deb Frecklington.

“I’ve been campaigning for weeks and months … I couldn‘t count the number of people who said to me ‘I’ve never voted Labor in my life, but I’m going to vote for you’,” he said.

“I think maybe a lot of one nation voters voted LNP and that’s why the LNP vote didn‘t suffer.”

The improved performance for Labor was made even sweeter after the dismal performance for the federal division in last year’s deferral election.

“It is a good feeling particularly since the federal election last year, where we just all felt sick,” he said.

“We always expected to do better after the last state election, but the federal election just knocked us for six confidence wise.”

But despite the significant boost in the primary vote, Mr Stapleton said he was “disappointed” he didn’t claim victory, pointing to his hopes of jump starting a number of projects in the region if he were elected.

“I always knew that it was going to be an uphill battle,” he said.

“In the end … for Annastacia (Palaszczuk) to be returned – not only returned but with an increased majority – and for myself to get a big swing, that’s a victory of sorts.”

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        Community Subscribers have the chance to win a $10,000 e-Voucher from major online retailer Kogan.com - or one of 20 $100 eVouchers. Here’s how to enter.

        ‘Ridiculous’: High demand for rural land drives prices up

        Premium Content ‘Ridiculous’: High demand for rural land drives prices up

        Property ‘As soon as we list them, they’re sold’: Cattle listings in the North Burnett and...

        NAMED: Everyone appearing before Nanango Court today

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone appearing before Nanango Court today

        News HERE are the names of everyone facing Nanango Magistrates Court today.

        Woman puts head through cop car window, spits blood at cops

        Premium Content Woman puts head through cop car window, spits blood at cops

        Crime 28-year-old woman threatened to jump under a truck