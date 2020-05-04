LABOUR DAY LIST: Who is open for business

PECKISH: Here are all the places you can head to in the South Burnett today if you’re in the mood for a little Labour Day treat.

Kingaroy, Murgon and Nanango IGA

Labour Day isn't getting in the way of business and trade down at the local IGA stores in Kingaroy and Nanango.

The Kingaroy store will be open as per usual from 7am-9pm, while the Nanango store will close at 7pm and Murgon will close its doors at 8pm.

Subway

If you're looking for a toasted sandwich fix today, you're in luck.

Kingaroy's Subway will be open from 10am-7pm.

Hervey Norman Kingaroy

Fancy a new bedroom suite or need to pick up some new appliances or get some photos printed?

Hervey Norman Kingaroy has got all your furniture and electronic needs sorted today until 4pm.

BCF Kingaroy

The same goes for all your boating, camping and fishing needs with BCF trading until 4pm today.

KFC

The same goes for anyone with a craving of some finger-lickin' good fried chicken!

KFC will be open from 10am-9pm today.

Blooms the Chemist Kingaroy

The new chemist shop in the IGS centre will be trading from 9am-2pm today.

The Blooms store inside Kingaroy Shopping World will remain closed.

Anderssons Fruit Market

The friendly team at Anderssons Fruit Market are open and ready for business today for all your fresh fruit and vegetable needs until 6pm this evening.

Nanango Peanut Wagon

If you're in the mood for some delicious fresh peanuts, the big red wagon just outside Nanango on the D'Aguilar Hwy has you covered.

Open every single day from 9am-3pm except Christmas, you can drop by today and enjoy free tastings of all the incredible flavours on offer.

Blackbutt Bakery

The famous Blackbutt Bakery will be serving your favourite pies, cakes coffees and slices today until 5.30pm as per normal.

Kingaroy Shoppingworld

All stores in the Kingaroy Shoppingworld will be closed on Labour day.