Lack of facilities won’t stop this budding champion

Nothing but focus from Queensland's Tarah Staines

DESPITE a lack of softball facilities in Monto, Tarah Staines has represented Queensland in the recent national softball championships in Victoria.

After only three years in the sport, Staines is now stamping her authority as a regular fixture on the Queensland roster.

Mother Karen Staines said there weren't any softball clubs in Monto, so a great deal of travel was required so her daughter could continue progressing in the sport.

"She started playing when she was 12 with the Wide Bay team," she said.

"From there she was selected for the Queensland U14 team who travelled to Perth for nationals last year.

"Tarah travelled to NZ in April last year, and at the start of January travelled down to Waverley in Victoria for nationals."

Tarah Staines represents Queensland in the national U16 competition in Victoria.

The young star plays for the Hervey Bay Softball Association and heads to Bundaberg for regular club matches.

"We don't have softball here so she's done very well to achieve what she has," her mum said.

"She plays at a club level in Hervey Bay and from there has to get selected to represent Hervey Bay followed by Queensland and then nationals."

The 2020 national competition took place from the January 4-10 and Queensland defeated New South Wales 7-0.