‘Lady in pink’ councillor backs rural vision for region

LADY IN PINK: Cr Kathy Duff with fellow fashions judge and niece Bridget O'Shannessy at the Nanango Races on February 15. Photo: Jessica McGrath

LATER this month South Burnett residents will take to the polls to have their say on who they want to sit on the next council.

Ahead of the upcoming local government election on March 28, we spoke with current Deputy Mayor Kathy Duff about why she is running as a councillor.

1. Why do you want to be a SBRC councillor?

The role provides an opportunity to help, support and serve the community that I love. I am currently the only rural councillor and can advocate for them.

2. If elected, what are your top three priorities?

A major project in Murgon to replace the loss of around 350 jobs when the meat works closed and be an advocate for projects to provide water security.

I would also improve our roads and infrastructure to encourage development so we can build a bigger rate base and keep rates down.

3. If you received a $1 million grant to use for the region any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

I would fund small projects in the rural communities as they struggle to raise funds.

I would also look at ways to copy Cairns by painting the median strips on the approaches to all of our towns so they look cared for and inviting

Another thing I would do with the funds is to introduce solar panels where possible on council buildings to cut down on electricity costs.