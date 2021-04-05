‘Laid-back’, loveable cattle to take centre stage at Nanango

Dexter Cattle will be taking centre stage at the Nanango Show on April 10, 2021.

Dexter Cattle will be taking centre stage at the Nanango Show on April 10, 2021.

They’re small, smart, love humans and this weekend the Dexters will be the stars of the show in Nanango.

The Queensland Dexter Cattle Breed Show is celebrating its 30th annual show at the Nanango Show on Saturday (April 10).

Show publicity officer Kelly Wilson said the event was a big milestone and the breeders were excited to get back in the ring after a tough 2020.

“Everyone was devastated last year when the shows were cancelled … because there‘s a lot of effort that goes into showing cattle,” Ms Wilson said.

“But then you always think, look there’s next year.

“We all had to suffer the same – you just pick yourself up, brush yourself off and just move on and here we are this year.”

Ms Wilson said about 40 cattle were expected at this year’s event, with COVID keeping the number lower than normal.

Dexter Cattle will be taking centre stage at the Nanango Show on April 10, 2021.

The dexter breed originated from Ireland and are easily spotted for their natural small size.

Prized by peasant farmers in the 1800s for their ability to provide both meat and milk, Ms Wilson said the breed was regaining popularity as a “house cow”.

“They’re naturally small and actually well known for their dual purpose of meat and milk,” she said.

“As well as their longevity and intelligence.”

Their smaller size also made them easier on the land they were grazed on, which was helping to boost their popularity.

Dexter Cattle will be taking centre stage at the Nanango Show on April 10, 2021.

The show will kick off from 8am on Saturday, and Ms Wilson encouraged the community to come down and see the cattle as well as ask any questions of the breeders.

“If anyone‘s got any questions to ask, just come and ask,” she said.

“Anyone will be happy to talk to you about their cattle and get you any information that you need.

“People are always happy to spread the word about Dexters.”