Laila Gordon PT: You don’t need money to move

Do you ever get the feeling that everyone is trying to sell you something?

The advertising industry have moved from selling products to selling lifestyles.

Why?

Well that's easy to answer, when you buy into a lifestyle you spend a lot more money to get all the things you think you need to keep the lifestyle up.

One of the biggest complaints I hear to date from people is how expensive it is to get fit.

The gym membership, the Asics runners, the Running bare clothes, the fancy Lorna Jane water bottle, not to mention the peddling of supplements to get you in the best shape of your life.

All of these things have nothing to do with exercise, movement and health and all to do with the look of the lifestyle.

Be careful what you buy into and be mindful of others agendas on your life and money.

If you want to invest in all those things then go for it, you work hard right.

But if you are using $$$$ as an obstacle for exercising then you can put that narrative to rest. You don’t need money to move, what you need is mojo.

I am here to tell you to get your comfy shoes on, a pair of elastic waisted pants and MOVE. There is no need to purchase a trailer load of things for this adventure.

Your body weight, conscious food choices and the great outdoors is more than enough to get you where you want to be, and all for sweet bugger all cost.

Diversify your movement so money or the lack of it is never the reason you become or stay unfit.

Money and things have no bearing on the ability to flex, in fact your muscles can’t tell if your inside your home doing a workout or at the gym, your body can’t identify if your drinking water from the tap or a Lorna Jane bottle.

Movement is non discriminatory our minds are a different story.