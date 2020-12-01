Menu
Man gets bogged at Redhead Beach
Land Rover driver’s beach nightmare

by Ben Graham
1st Dec 2020 5:27 PM

A bloke in a Land Rover Defender has found himself in a nightmare scenario after he decided to take it for a quick spin at the beach.

Hectic video footage of the incident at Nine Mile Beach, just south of Newcastle NSW, on Sunday shows a shirtless man in cargo shorts trying to tie a tow rope to the vehicle which is plunged in the surf.

The driver remains inside the vehicle while a man tries to help. Picture: Facebook
Huge waves can be seen crashing down on him and the vehicle which appears to sinking deeper into the ocean by the second.

Incredibly, the driver remained inside the Land Rover the entire time and nobody was hurt.

It appears as if the man managed to attach a rope to the back and the Defender was dragged to safety. There are no prizes for guessing it was a it's a write-off.

The video was uploaded onto a Facebook group called "I got bogged at Redhead Beach" overnight and the comments are something to behold.


Originally published as Land Rover driver's beach nightmare

