Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance generic.
Ambulance generic.
News

Lane closed after vehicle crash on major hwy

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Jan 2020 8:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE lane is closed after a vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy.

Emergency services were called at 7.35am to treat a man involved in a single accident in Colosseum.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man is in a stable condition.

She said emergency services are still on scene.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the northbound lane is closed.

He said fire crews will move the vehicle off the road.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the man was not trapped in the vehicle.

bruce highway crash emergency
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT: The 42 people facing 183 charges

        premium_icon COURT: The 42 people facing 183 charges

        News The names of the 42 people facing the Kingaroy Magistrates Court this week.

        Town gets injection of cash to help charities flourish

        premium_icon Town gets injection of cash to help charities flourish

        Life A Brisbane club held their annual event in the region last year. Now they have...

        VIDEO: Elderly man airlifted to hospital in stable condition

        premium_icon VIDEO: Elderly man airlifted to hospital in stable condition

        News The driver lost control of the car before it crashed off the road.

        BREAKING: Major Gympie region event drawcard cancelled

        premium_icon BREAKING: Major Gympie region event drawcard cancelled

        News A decision has been announced regarding one of Gympie region’s historic events. ...