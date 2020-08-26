Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Keebra Park host Palm Beach Currumbin at Owen Park in the Langer Cup. Keebra's Jahream Bula on the charge.. Picture Glenn Hampson
Keebra Park host Palm Beach Currumbin at Owen Park in the Langer Cup. Keebra's Jahream Bula on the charge.. Picture Glenn Hampson
Sport

Langer Cup: How to watch St Mary’s v Keebra Park

by Nic Darveniza
26th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

St Mary's College, Toowoomba have one last chance to qualify for the Langer Cup finals with one game remaining in the regular season.

If they can defeat Keebra Park at Clive Berghofer Stadium at 4pm they will have certainly earned their place.

Ipswich State High and Marsden State High are also in contention for the fourth finals spot which sets a thrilling scene for the final game of the regular reason.

For Keebra, the chance to build momentum ahead of a semi-finals clash with Wavell SHS or rivals Palm Beach Currumbin is invaluable after losing their first match-ups with both schools.

Tune in live from 3pm for the Walters Cup fixture between St Mary's and Keebra Park, and from 4pm for the elite Langer Cup action.

 

 

Originally published as Langer Cup: How to watch St Mary's v Keebra Park

More Stories

Show More
keebra park langer cup livestreaming livestreaming langer cup st mary's

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Her child wasn’t moving’: Crash that still haunts paramedic

        Premium Content ‘Her child wasn’t moving’: Crash that still haunts paramedic

        Community AMBULANCE officers arrived to the scene of a horrific accident that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

        Qld COVID cases may be flying under the radar

        Premium Content Qld COVID cases may be flying under the radar

        News Coronavirus Qld: Cases go undetected amid lack of testing

        Whodunit? Two theories in virus cluster hunt

        Premium Content Whodunit? Two theories in virus cluster hunt

        Health Brisbane COVID cases: How authorities are tracking cluster link

        Fire crews working to contain Blackbutt grass fire

        Premium Content Fire crews working to contain Blackbutt grass fire

        News RESIDENTS are being warned to close windows and doors, as the grass fire pumps a...