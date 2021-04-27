Lara Worthington stuns in bikini shoot

Model Lara Worthington has landed a major campaign after recently moving home to Australia with her actor husband Sam.

Lara Worthington is lapping up life back in Australia after several years based in the United States.

The model wife of Hollywood actor Sam Worthington recently moved home to Australia and has landed a major campaign as the face, and body, of swimwear brand Seafolly.

"If I can steal a moment I love an early morning or night ocean swim, as the sun goes down," Worthington told The Daily Telegraph.

Lara Worthington in the new Seafolly campaign.

"Also spending time with my family at the beach is something I am cherishing. These moments at the beach are special and remind me of my childhood."

The 33-year-old joins a long list of high profile models to have been ambassadors for the label, among them Gigi Hadid, Miranda Kerr and Jess Hart.

Worthington, whose last name was Bingle before the couple married, has three sons, Rocket, Racer and River.

The family flew home to Australia earlier this year ahead of actor Worthington taking the lead role of Bo in Wesley Enoch-directed stage production Appropriate, which is currently playing at the Sydney Theatre Company.

"My whole schedule is based around my sons, and my husband Sam," she said.

"Every day and week is different. In my downtime I love to make good food, catch up on reading, go to the beach for a swim or have dinner with my girlfriends. I love to spend time with my family when I'm in Australia, so I'll always try to go down to Cronulla for a few days."

Worthington shot the Always Seafolly campaign on Callala Beach on the south coast of NSW in February, showing off her toned physique in various one and two-piece costumes.

Working in Australia after several years abroad was a treat.

"I love the fresh air, unspoilt nature, the beaches, seeing my family and mangoes," she said.

"By now, we are over one-quarter way through 2021, and there seems to be an optimism brought on by the COVID vaccination rollout. I am hoping things like travel and socialising become more and more like how they used to be.

"Saying that, things have and can change instantly, so I am focused on enjoying our time in Australia, staying fit and healthy, and frequenting the beach."

Of motherhood, she added: "Recently through the very wet period in Sydney, I did a shoot in between dropping and collecting my sons from school. Looking at the photos, you would never imagine the reality of my before and after. I love that no matter how glamorous my day can be, being a mother pulls me right back into my wild and wonderful reality."

