Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The truck rollover on Agnes Street this morning.
The truck rollover on Agnes Street this morning.
News

Large vehicle topples at South Rockhampton intersection

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
13th Jul 2020 9:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RECOVERY operation is underway after a large truck toppled onto its side this morning on a suburban street at the Range in South Rockhampton.

The single vehicle crash at the intersection of Penlington St and Brae St was reported to authorities at 6.30am.

The truck rollover on Agnes Street this morning.
The truck rollover on Agnes Street this morning.

Emergency services arrived to find a truck lying on its side on the footpath.

Both the driver and passenger were able to free themselves from the vehicle.

The truck rollover on Agnes Street this morning.
The truck rollover on Agnes Street this morning.

While the driver didn't require treatment from paramedics, the male passenger in his 20s sustained minor injuries and was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

A witness said there was a detour in place and a tow truck has begun a recovery operation.

A tow truck is preparing to remove the crashed vehicle.
A tow truck is preparing to remove the crashed vehicle.
single vehicle crash single vehicle roll-over tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man hospitalised after alleged king hit in Kingaroy

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after alleged king hit in Kingaroy

        News A man has been transported to hospital after he was allegedly assaulted.

        IN COURT: The 62 people appearing in Kingaroy court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: The 62 people appearing in Kingaroy court today

        Crime Every week, the South Burnett Times publishes a full list of those due in court.

        One new case as Queensland vaccine trial begins

        premium_icon One new case as Queensland vaccine trial begins

        News One new case of coronavirus has been recorded in Queensland overnight. It comes as...

        5C colder: Chill returns to southeast

        premium_icon 5C colder: Chill returns to southeast

        News There’s even a chance of ice on the Granite Belt