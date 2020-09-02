‘Larger than life’: CQ farewells cattle industry legend

THE cattle industry will farewell a Central Queensland icon on Friday with the funeral service of Charles "Charlie" Lund to be held in Rockhampton.

The legendary Clermont cattleman, of Rathlyn Brahman Stud and Laglan Pastoral Company, died on Monday last week, aged 82.

He was surrounded by his family.

Charlie, as many knew him, was a larger than life figure.

In 2001, Charlie lost the use of his legs after suffering injuries in a helicopter crash at his Laglan property near Clermont.

Seven years later, Laglan Station went under the hammer at Gracemere, and although bidding stalled at $60m, less than the reserve, it was understood the sale was completed during private negotiations for the property.

At the time, Charlie, who had owned the 137,300 hectare property for nearly 30 years and developed it into one of Central Queensland's leading cattle businesses, said it was a wrench to see it go.

"We wish the buyers all the best with it. We know them and I am very happy that it's going to good hands and that it will remain in Australian ownership," he said from his Gracemere home after the auction.

Charlie said the reluctant sale of Laglan Station was made for family reasons.

The famous Gracemere-based Laglan pie and wholesale meat business was not included in the sale.

In 2009, Charlie and wife Grace celebrated their golden anniversary with celebrations taking place at Gracemere Community Centre with 130 guests in attendance.

As well as being Grace's dearly loved husband, Charlie is father and father-in-law of Margaret and Larry Adams; John and Fiona Lund; Joy and Peter Newman; and Linda and Rod Frecker.

Charlie was an adored "Pa" to all of his grandchildren.

