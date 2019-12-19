Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Edwina Bartholomew for West Australian
Edwina Bartholomew for West Australian
Celebrity

‘Late like her mum!’ Sunrise star Eddie gives birth

by Jonathon Moran
19th Dec 2019 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew has given birth to a healthy baby girl after a "marathon" 36 hour labour.

The popular breakfast TV star and husband Neil Varcoe welcomed daughter Molly to the world at 8.05pm last night, a week after her due date.

"Late like her mum, tall like her dad and already an early riser," the couple said. "We are exhausted, elated and very grateful for all the lovely messages of support over the last few weeks."

Edwina Bartholomew at the White Butterfly Garden Party. Picture: Motion Media Productions
Edwina Bartholomew at the White Butterfly Garden Party. Picture: Motion Media Productions

In June, 36-year-old Bartholomew announced live on air that she was pregnant her first child.

"The girls already know but Kochie, surprise. We're having a baby," she said to an elated David Koch.

The couple, who were married in a country wedding on their farm in April last year, chose to keep the gender of their baby a surprise.

"It's an interesting debate because Neil wants to find out and I don't," Bartholomew said, as an ultra-scan photo of the little one appeared on screen.

 

A pregnant Edwina Bartholomew in September. Picture: Toby Zerna
A pregnant Edwina Bartholomew in September. Picture: Toby Zerna
celebrity channel 7 edwina bartholomew sunrise television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP-UP: Police respond to multiple drug offences

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP-UP: Police respond to multiple drug offences

        News Three people will face court next month on drug charges and police are still searching for a 29-year-old man.

        Mayor clarifies $150k ‘discount’ given to Swickers

        premium_icon Mayor clarifies $150k ‘discount’ given to Swickers

        Council News ‘It was simply a continuation of a process that has been in place to account for...

        Free fun at Nanango Family Christmas Carnival

        Free fun at Nanango Family Christmas Carnival

        Family Fun A visit from Santa, dodgem cars and a big slippery slide will be just the start of...

        Transplant recipient urges others to consider donation

        premium_icon Transplant recipient urges others to consider donation

        News ‘GIFT OF LIFE’: As we approach Christmas, this woman believes she has already...