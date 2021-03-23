Menu
Business

Latest business liquidations in South Burnett

by Cathryn McLauchlan
23rd Mar 2021 2:34 PM
NO liquidation appointment notices have been listed for businesses in the South Burnett Local Government Area so far today. The total for the past year is two.

News Corp analysis of ASIC Insolvency Notices and ABN Lookup data shows the locations of company liquidations across the state.

Queensland-based companies operating without an ABN were omitted from the list below, however can be found in our monthly statewide list.

Here's the list for South Burnett, listed by postcode in date order:

4405

Blenheim Pty Ltd, ABN: 90009757046, Main Business Location: QLD 4405, Notice Date: March 24, 2020, Liquidator: Brenden Roy Liekefett, Russell Kevin Gleeson And Brenden Roy Liekefett

Sgr Pastoral Pty Ltd (In Liquidation), ABN: 33606267547, Main Business Location: QLD 4405, Notice Date: September 8, 2020, Liquidator: Nick Combis

Liquidators are appointed to wind up the affairs of a company when it closes down.

They can be appointed in a voluntary winding up of a business; whether initiated by members or creditors; or as part of a court-ordered winding up.

Their role is to sell off the business's assets and use the resulting funds to pay off debts, if there is any.

ASIC publishes liquidation notices, as well as other insolvency and external administration-related notices throughout the day every weekday.

Originally published as Latest business liquidations in South Burnett

