Latest headache for beleaguered Trad

QUEENSLAND'S unemployment rate blew out to be worst in the nation after a sharp increase in January, according to the latest jobs figures.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics' labour market report showed the national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate jumped 0.2 points to 5.3 per cent in January.

The increase was slightly worse than analysts forecast, raising expectations of a further interest rate cut within months.

Queensland recorded the largest rise, shooting to 6.3 per cent, up 0.6 points from December.

The rise came despite the state adding an extra 2800 jobs, seasonally adjusted.

The increase left Queensland as the only state with unemployment above 6 per cent.

Treasurer Jackie Trad focused her comments on the new jobs, saying the Queensland economy had grown by 128,400 full-time jobs under the State Labor Government.

"We know there is nothing more important to Queensland families than the security of having a job," she said.

"That's why we have maintained an unrelenting focus on creating more jobs in more industries, right across Queensland."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (left) and Treasurer Jackie Trad at State Parliament. Picture: Annette Dew

But she warned fallout from the coronavirus would continue to impact both the tourism and export sectors.

Shadow treasurer Tim Mander said Labor's higher taxes and "job-destroying" policies had turned Queensland into the jobless capital of Australia, leaving 171,500 people in the unemployment queue.

"It shows how out of touch Treasurer Jackie Trad is, labelling this news as excellent," he said.

"Integrity issues have embroiled the Palaszczuk Labor Government and they can't be trusted to create new jobs.

"Only the LNP has a plan to build a strong economy to create more local jobs and get Queensland working again."