Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
First it was Brisbane’s Tatt’s Club, now another institution that has been men-only for over a century is opening its doors to the fairer sex.
First it was Brisbane’s Tatt’s Club, now another institution that has been men-only for over a century is opening its doors to the fairer sex.
News

Latest male-only institution to admit women

by Shiloh Payne
16th Feb 2020 10:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE University of Queensland is shaking up its old rules, with a group of young women making history for the King's College student residence.

Today the college, which has housed boys for 108 years, has opened its doors to almost 90 women as UQ embraces co-residency.

With females already comprising one quarter of students who live on campus, King's College master Greg Eddy said the new move has been a welcome change.

"Young women have always been welcome at King's College and were already a

large part of our community life through academic, cultural and sporting pursuits," Mr Eddy said.

"The fact they are now living in the college will enrich King's College community life and traditions and ensure they continue for another century and beyond."

Female students (from left) Emma Hazelton, Ella Scotford, Sophia Glasgow and Sophie Rice are welcomed to Kings College by males (from left) Nat Young, Reece Stretynski, Liam Phelps and Peter Fay. Picture: Jamie Hanson
Female students (from left) Emma Hazelton, Ella Scotford, Sophia Glasgow and Sophie Rice are welcomed to Kings College by males (from left) Nat Young, Reece Stretynski, Liam Phelps and Peter Fay. Picture: Jamie Hanson

The change, he said, allowed the residence to reflect contemporary society as women comprise more than half of Australia's university students.

"We have young women from all corners of Queensland coming to live here, as well as some from New South Wales, the Northern Territory and elsewhere," he said.

Students will move into their new home today, with a special dinner held where they will partake in the official enrolment book signing and receive their Kings College tie or necklace.

kings college men only tatts club women

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list: How every school performed in Year 12 OP results

        premium_icon Full list: How every school performed in Year 12 OP results

        Education Two public schools have toppled private schools to take the crown of the best performing OP schools in Year 12 results. SEARCH HOW YOUR SCHOOL RANKED

        OP RESULTS: How every South Burnett school performed

        premium_icon OP RESULTS: How every South Burnett school performed

        Education FULL LIST: The region’s top YR 12 OP performing schools revealed.

        PINK GALLERY: 30 pics of Nanango Races

        premium_icon PINK GALLERY: 30 pics of Nanango Races

        Community It was pink, pink and more pink as punters lined the racetrack at the Nanango...

        FRESH LOOK: Kingaroy carpark design for consultation

        premium_icon FRESH LOOK: Kingaroy carpark design for consultation

        Council News Council have revealed its $600K plans for the carpark behind the Kingaroy St...