LATEST UPDATE: Kingaroy Hospital project advances

An artist's impression of the hospital after the redevelopment is completed.

THE new Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment is starting to take shape — the ground-floor concrete slab is now complete and the first-floor concrete slab is well advanced.

Project director Phil Gregory said about 2167 cubic metres, or 342 truckloads of concrete had been delivered to site so far.

“The Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment is a major investment in the South Burnett region, and is already boosting the local economy,” Mr Gregory said.

“Principal contractor Broad Construction Services is committed to using local subcontractors where possible, with Kingaroy business such as Hy-Tec supplying the concrete, and local tradies and subcontractors working across the site.

“The construction works are carefully planned to minimise any disruption to hospital services, and we are following a staged approach with new hospital infrastructure being built around existing hospital buildings.

“As new buildings are commissioned, the old buildings will be demolished in preparation for landscaping.

“The completion of the first stage towards the end of this year will deliver a new emergency department, medical imaging, pathology, pharmacy, theatres, inpatient facilities and a maternity unit including two birthing suites.

“The entire hospital campus is a hub of construction activity now with civil works under way, and visitors will soon notice the new main hospital appearing above the roof line of the old building.”

A time lapse video of construction works from September 2019 to January 2020 is now available to view on the Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment project web page.