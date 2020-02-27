Lavender farm to welcome back performer for music show

IT’S BEEN nearly 40 years since Pottique Lavender Farm opened its doors in the South Burnett.

Owners Annie and Lindsay McBride have managed to keep the business successfully operating in the region.

With an upcoming performance at the local venue next weekend, Mrs McBride said the reason they had been able to navigate through decades of business was their ability to change with the times.

“We are so excited to welcome a local musician, Kate Eckersall, back to our garden next weekend,” Mrs McBride said.

“It will be the third time she has performed at our space.

“In business, you have to keeping reinventing yourself and finding ways to stay on trend.

“We have had really good feedback about her in the past, so it should be a great day.”

Mrs McBride said Ms Eckersall would set up outside in the garden and she encouraged all ages to come along.

“It’s good exposure for her and we also like supporting local artists.

“I also think she would make for a lovely wedding singer,” she said.

“There is no admission but I hope people would make a small donation to Kate.

“People can buy some lavender wine and infused goods and enjoy live music as Kate sings and plays her ukulele.”

Ms Eckersall will be playing at the Pottique Lavender Farm from 11am-2pm on Saturday, March 7.