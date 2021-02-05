Menu
It took more than 25 years, but the law caught up with a drink driver.

Law catches up with drink driver more than 25 years later

Carlie Walker
5th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
It took more than 25 years for the law to catch up with Brendan Whatt.

He was busted drink drinking at Surfers Paradise, returning a reading of .071, as well as driving unlicensed in December, 1994.

But he failed to appear in court the following year and the charges had never been finalised.

When Whatt came to Hervey Bay to help a mother of six move, he was stopped by police who discovered the outstanding warrant.

He told the court he couldn't remember why he had failed to appear.

"It always catches up with you, doesn't it?," Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said.

But Magistrate Guttridge noted Whatt had been out of trouble for some time.

Whatt said he was hoping to return to Western Australia and he was living out of his car.

Whatt was fined $1200 and was disqualified from driving for three months.

