Lawyer took $64k of client’s cash, court told

A FORMER solicitor allegedly took more than $60,000 of a client's money from the firm's trust account, a court has been told.

Tracey Anne Smith, formerly of Smith Legal Solutions, faced Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday for one count of fraud more than $30,000.

It will be alleged the 49-year-old took more than $64,000 the client had put in the firm's trust account between May 31 and December 19, 2017.

Smith, from Burleigh Heads, no longer appears on the Queensland Law Society register of solicitors. Smith Legal Solutions is also not listed on the QLS register and no longer has a website.

The matter will return to court on May 25.

