Leaders to represent on community committees unveiled

ROLES APPOINTED: The newly elected South Burnett Regional Council (from left) Kirstie Schumacher, Kathy Duff, (front) Mayor Brett Otto, Danita Potter, Roz Frohloff, Scott Henschen and Deputy Mayor Gavin Jones will represent council on various boards and committees. Photo: Laura Blackmore

ROLES APPOINTED: The newly elected South Burnett Regional Council (from left) Kirstie Schumacher, Kathy Duff, (front) Mayor Brett Otto, Danita Potter, Roz Frohloff, Scott Henschen and Deputy Mayor Gavin Jones will represent council on various boards and committees. Photo: Laura Blackmore

DURING the South Burnett Regional Council’s first meeting they appointed councillors to represent them on more than 20 committees and organisations throughout the region.

After the individual portfolios were revealed, councillors were assigned their new roles.

Mayor Brett Otto and division 2 councillor Kiriste Schumacher will head up the South Burnett Regional Council Audit Advisory Committee and Cr Otto will join Deputy Mayor Gavin Jones and division 5 councillor Kathy Duff on the South Burnett Regional Council Australia Day Judging Panel.

Cr Jones will represent council on the Blackbutt Pool Committee and Cr Duff along with division 6 councillor Scott “Hook” Henschen will lead the way on the Boondooma Homestead Management Advisory Committee,

Cr Schumacher will be in charge of the BIEDO and the South Burnett Community Police Consultative Committee will be lead by Cr Henschen and division 3 councillor Danita Potter.

Cr Duff will represent council on the Murgon Sports Association, as well as the Reconciliation Action Plan Committee along with Cr Otto and Cr Jones.

The South Burnett Community Consultative Committee will be headed up by Cr Potter and she will also be part of the South Burnett Community Network Committee with Cr Duff and Cr Henschen.

Roads portfolio holder Cr Jones along with Cr Henschen and division 1 council Roz Frohloff will represent council on the Traffic Advisory Committee and Cr Jones along with Cr Otto will take on the responsibility of Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils.

Cr Jones and Cr Otto will also looked after Wide Bay Burnett Regional Road Transport Group.

As the community and arts portfolio holder Cr Potter will take care of the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Sport and Recreation Advisory Committee as well as the Wide Bay Regional Arts Committee and the South Burnett Local Drug and Action Team.

Cr Schumacher and Cr Jones will represent council on the South Burnett Tourism Advisory Committee.

The Kingaroy Stakeholder Consultative Group will be lead by Cr Otto and Cr Duff, Cr Kirstie Schumacher and Cr Henschen were appointed to the BIEDO Sub Committee – Ag Network.

Cr Duff was appointed with Cr Jones to the Munduberra-Jandowae Road Working Group and Cr Duff will also work with Cr Potter on the South Burnett Drought Resilience Committee.