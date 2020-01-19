league camp the future for South Burnett footy

The South Burnett Eagles Beyond the Nest rugby league development camp. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

THE SOUTH Burnett Eagles Beyond the Nest rugby league camp is developing future leaders in the community while improving the standard of rugby league in the region.

The camp takes place over three days and features high level coaches such as former Manley Sea Eagles assistant coach and Parramatta scout Dennis Moore and Parramatta game development officer Blake Mara.

Players participate in a series of skill based drills as well as goal setting and leadership clinics, which Moore said is crucial to the players development.

“The camp is all about lifting the standard in both skill retention and education while teaching the players how to train professionally,” Moore said.

“The first thing I noticed with a lot of clubs is there is no intensity in training and the skill level just wasn’t there,” he said.

“We are teaching them how to train and prepare properly so in the end the performance will just happen.”

Parramatta scout Dennis Moore teaching the South Burnett Eagles the correct play the ball technique. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Running out of the Murgon PCYC the camp focuses on more than just rugby league and teaches players skills that are transferable in to every day life.

South Burnett Eagles U14 coach Matthew Jones said it’s so much more than just a rugby league camp.

“It’s a development program that teaches players a new level of professionalism and is all about developing good young men,” Jones said.

“We teach them transferable football skills like respect, manners, punctuality and the importance of wearing the right uniform,” he said.

“We have a really good group of kids that work really hard and I really enjoy being involved.”

Parramatta game development officer Blake Mara taking a wrestling drill. (Picture: Tristan Evert).

The South Burnett region has produced several NRL stars over the years and Moore said there has always been a strong talent pool.

“When I was growing up people were being selected for the state out of this competition,” Moore said.

“There is still a lot of talent coming through but they just lack a little bit of top quality coaching and strength and conditioning training,” he said.

“That is the hole we are trying to fill with the camp and the results are showing in their football.”

According to Jones the camp has been a huge success.

“Since I’ve been involved the level of improvement in a lot of players has been nothing short of phenomenal,” Jones said.

“We are really passionate about catching the likes of Bundaberg and Fraser Coast and giving them a run for their money,” he said.

“Hopefully with this camp we will see more and more South Burnett players making the Wide Bay side.”