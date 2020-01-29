Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG DANCE: The Murgon Mustangs 2019 premiership winning side. (Picutre: Laura Blackmore)
BIG DANCE: The Murgon Mustangs 2019 premiership winning side. (Picutre: Laura Blackmore)
Rugby League

League club wins community organisation of the year

Tristan Evert
29th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Mustangs were the benchmark rugby league club in 2019, winning the A-grade premiership, but it’s their presence in the community that is now being recognised.

After winning the South Burnett community organisation of the year, Murgon Mustangs president Scott Prendergast said it’s a massive honour.

“The club is very community-orientated and a lot of people worked very hard to achieve these results,” Prendergast said.

“I would put the award down to the numerous hard-working volunteers and the positive attitude of the people in the club and the Murgon community.

“The club has had a good, stable group over the past five years that have managed to achieve some wonderful things.”

Murgon have been nominated for this award multiple times and in 2017 were awarded the national grassroots club of the year.

These accolades show that country rugby league is as good as anywhere according to Prendergast, who said country clubs deserve to hold events and carnivals.

“The facilities that we have not only in Murgon, but the South Burnett as a whole, are second to none,” Prendergast said.

“The success of carnivals in the past shows that small communities with the right people can run big events.

“With a combination of good volunteers and a positive community, country clubs can achieve great things.”

The 2020 rugby league season is about to kick off and Mustangs are ready to welcome their new-look dressing rooms.

“We are lucky to have a major dressing room upgrade nearing completion ahead of the season,” Prendergast said.

“Once again it’s the hard-working members and volunteers that have come together to make this project a reality.

“It really showcases what a collective community can achieve with great people and a positive attitude.

“We are really looking forward to everything getting back underway and expect 2020 to be a strong year for South Burnett rugby league.”

Rugby league sign on days are coming up across the region with the Mustangs hosting theirs at 4:00pm on February 4 and 11 at the Mustangs clubhouse in Murgon.

murgon mustangs south burnett rugby league competition south burnett sport
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nanango athlete walks away with win in NZ

        premium_icon Nanango athlete walks away with win in NZ

        Athletics Queensland rep steps up development to nab first place.

        ‘You should be in jail’: Man goes on crime bender while on parole

        premium_icon ‘You should be in jail’: Man goes on crime bender while on...

        Crime Courtroom left in shock over man’s audacious reoffending racks up 16 new...

        NAMED AND SHAMED: 15 South Burnett drivers caught

        premium_icon NAMED AND SHAMED: 15 South Burnett drivers caught

        News Here are 15 of the region’s drivers who were caught drink or drug-driving. Don’t...

        • 29th Jan 2020 5:00 PM
        Burnett athlete crowned junior sportsperson of the year

        premium_icon Burnett athlete crowned junior sportsperson of the year

        Sport After winning the gong in 2018 as a runner, Paige O’Connor put the bursary towards...