League club wins community organisation of the year

The Mustangs were the benchmark rugby league club in 2019, winning the A-grade premiership, but it’s their presence in the community that is now being recognised.

After winning the South Burnett community organisation of the year, Murgon Mustangs president Scott Prendergast said it’s a massive honour.

“The club is very community-orientated and a lot of people worked very hard to achieve these results,” Prendergast said.

“I would put the award down to the numerous hard-working volunteers and the positive attitude of the people in the club and the Murgon community.

“The club has had a good, stable group over the past five years that have managed to achieve some wonderful things.”

Murgon have been nominated for this award multiple times and in 2017 were awarded the national grassroots club of the year.

These accolades show that country rugby league is as good as anywhere according to Prendergast, who said country clubs deserve to hold events and carnivals.

“The facilities that we have not only in Murgon, but the South Burnett as a whole, are second to none,” Prendergast said.

“The success of carnivals in the past shows that small communities with the right people can run big events.

“With a combination of good volunteers and a positive community, country clubs can achieve great things.”

The 2020 rugby league season is about to kick off and Mustangs are ready to welcome their new-look dressing rooms.

“We are lucky to have a major dressing room upgrade nearing completion ahead of the season,” Prendergast said.

“Once again it’s the hard-working members and volunteers that have come together to make this project a reality.

“It really showcases what a collective community can achieve with great people and a positive attitude.

“We are really looking forward to everything getting back underway and expect 2020 to be a strong year for South Burnett rugby league.”

Rugby league sign on days are coming up across the region with the Mustangs hosting theirs at 4:00pm on February 4 and 11 at the Mustangs clubhouse in Murgon.