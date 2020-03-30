League officials positive despite forced pause in play

AS A result of the continually changing restrictions regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the South Burnett Rugby League competition has been suspended until further notice.

Training and games have ceased across the region, however officials are remaining positive.

Murgon Mustangs co-coach Jason Webber said despite the disruption to the footy season being disappointing, football clubs were suffering far less than local businesses and families during the virus crisis.

"Obviously it is unfortunate that the season has been postponed, however there are far worse off industries than sport," Webber said.

"So many families and local businesses are struggling right now and it's so important as a community we do as much as we can to help them.

"If we all work together and do what we are told, hopefully in a few months time we can play some footy."

Kingaroy Red Ants president Wayne Frohloff said it was frustrating to have to postpone the season, however the coronavirus pandemic was impacting everyone.

"At this point in time everyone involved with South Burnett Rugby League have agreed there is no point trying to re-plan the season until we have clear instructions on what is happening," Frohloff said.

"Ideally we would like to be back training by the end of May and playing games by June.

"Financially all of the clubs will take a bit of a hit with ongoing operation costs, however the extent of those costs is still unknown."