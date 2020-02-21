Learn how to create delicious plant-based dishes

EATING HEALTHY: Chef Jason Ford is keen to share at the wholefoods and plant-based diet TAFE course in Kingaroy. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

KINGAROY TAFE will be opening its doors to the first ever class on wholefoods hosted by TAFE Queensland.

The new plant-based cookery course is now open for enrolment in Kingaroy.

The course was inspired by and run by South Burnett chef Jason Ford who naturally started moving towards a wholefoods and plant-based died when he started his weight-loss journey.

The Whole Foods-Plant-based Cookery (NONAC11055) is a hands-on course where students will learn to make three delicious plant-based dishes focusing on breakfast, the main meal and a sweet dish during a three-hour training session.

The first intake for the year will start on Thursday February 27, 2020.

All ingredients and cooking equipment will be provided and no prior cooking experience will be necessary.

There is a wealth of peer-reviewed scientific studies that support he health benefits of a plant-based diet, with evidence that many chronic diseases can be controlled, reduced and in some cases reversed.

Many people who have made the switch report healthy weight loss and weight control, increased fitness, reduced inflammation and overall better health outcomes from eating a balanced died of fruits, vegetables, tubers, whole-grains and legumes.

These ingredients can be prepared into countless, delicious meals.

For more information about TAFE Queensland’s plant-based cookery course, call 1300 308 233.