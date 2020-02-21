Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EATING HEALTHY: Chef Jason Ford is keen to share at the wholefoods and plant-based diet TAFE course in Kingaroy. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)
EATING HEALTHY: Chef Jason Ford is keen to share at the wholefoods and plant-based diet TAFE course in Kingaroy. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)
News

Learn how to create delicious plant-based dishes

Jessica Mcgrath
21st Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KINGAROY TAFE will be opening its doors to the first ever class on wholefoods hosted by TAFE Queensland.

The new plant-based cookery course is now open for enrolment in Kingaroy.

The course was inspired by and run by South Burnett chef Jason Ford who naturally started moving towards a wholefoods and plant-based died when he started his weight-loss journey.

The Whole Foods-Plant-based Cookery (NONAC11055) is a hands-on course where students will learn to make three delicious plant-based dishes focusing on breakfast, the main meal and a sweet dish during a three-hour training session.

The first intake for the year will start on Thursday February 27, 2020.

All ingredients and cooking equipment will be provided and no prior cooking experience will be necessary.

There is a wealth of peer-reviewed scientific studies that support he health benefits of a plant-based diet, with evidence that many chronic diseases can be controlled, reduced and in some cases reversed.

Many people who have made the switch report healthy weight loss and weight control, increased fitness, reduced inflammation and overall better health outcomes from eating a balanced died of fruits, vegetables, tubers, whole-grains and legumes.

These ingredients can be prepared into countless, delicious meals.

For more information about TAFE Queensland’s plant-based cookery course, call 1300 308 233.

jason ford kingaroy tafe plant-based foods queensland tafe whole foods
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First festival of it’s kind seeks multicultural talent

        premium_icon First festival of it’s kind seeks multicultural talent

        News South Burnett event aims to break down stereotypes and promote acceptance.

        OP RESULTS: How every South Burnett school performed

        premium_icon OP RESULTS: How every South Burnett school performed

        Education FULL LIST: The region’s top YR 12 OP performing schools revealed.

        REVEALED: Nanango High School's high OP scores

        premium_icon REVEALED: Nanango High School's high OP scores

        News Nanango State High School’s principal shares his secrets for achieving the top OP...

        Waving goodbye to the OP system

        premium_icon Waving goodbye to the OP system

        News Kingaroy State High School students reveal how they really feel about being thrown...