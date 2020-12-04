Menu
Two Goomeri residents, including a learner driver, are due to face court charged with drug driving. Photo/File
Crime

Learner driver and supervisor charged with drug driving

Tristan Evert
4th Dec 2020 9:00 AM
A LEARNER driver and his supervisor will both face court after they were charged with driving with a relevant drug in their saliva.

On Tuesday morning December 1, police from the Kingaroy Road Policing Unit intercepted a 23-year-old Goomeri man who was learning to drive.

He was travelling on Lamb Street in Murgon and police allege he had a relevant drug present in his saliva.

The man was issues with a notice to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on January 5 2021.

Police also tested the learner driver's supervisor who was a 32-year-old Goomeri woman.

Police allege she also tested positive to having a relevant drug present in her saliva and was issued a notice to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on January 5 2021.

South Burnett

