Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Over a two day period police have busted two learner drivers undertaking lessons while allegedly on drugs. File photo.
Over a two day period police have busted two learner drivers undertaking lessons while allegedly on drugs. File photo.
Crime

Learner, supervisor allegedly take driving lesson on drugs

Holly Cormack
23rd Feb 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Over a two-day period police have busted two learner drivers undertaking lessons while allegedly on drugs, with one being accompanied by a supervisor who also tested positive to a roadside drug test.

At 11.45pm on February 19, police intercepted a Holden sedan being driven by a 34-year-old Kingaroy man who only held a learners permit. The driver returned a positive sample to roadside drug test.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Accompanying the man was a 31-year-old woman who was the supervisor of the learner driver. She also provided a positive sample to a roadside test.

Both will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 22 charged with allegedly driving with a relevant drug present.

At 2.25pm on February 20, police intercepted a Holden sedan on Doonkuna street being driven by a 21-year-old Murgon woman. She subsequently returned a positive sample to roadside drug test.

The woman will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 23 charged with allegedly driving with a relevant drug present, being unaccompanied on a learners permit and failing to display L plates.

Follow the South Burnett Times on Instagram @SouthBurnettTimes and Twitter @sthburnetttimes.

Subscriber Benefits:

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription.

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription.

drug drive kingaroy police learner drug drive
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP: Burnett car intercept uncovers drugs, syringes

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Burnett car intercept uncovers drugs, syringes

        Crime A tough few days for South Burnett police will see a disappointing number of people face court for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

        CRUNCH TIME: Plans for Kingaroy ‘big peanut’ revealed

        Premium Content CRUNCH TIME: Plans for Kingaroy ‘big peanut’ revealed

        Community It’s all systems go for Kingaroy’s much-anticipated ‘big peanut’

        How to best receive Burnett news in wake of Facebook ban

        How to best receive Burnett news in wake of Facebook ban

        News Facebook has banned Australian publishers from posting news on their pages – but...

        Anzac Day services to go ahead as normal: Premier

        Anzac Day services to go ahead as normal: Premier

        News Queensland’s Anzac Day Dawn Services, marches return to normal