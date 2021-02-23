Learner, supervisor allegedly take driving lesson on drugs

Over a two day period police have busted two learner drivers undertaking lessons while allegedly on drugs. File photo.

Over a two-day period police have busted two learner drivers undertaking lessons while allegedly on drugs, with one being accompanied by a supervisor who also tested positive to a roadside drug test.

At 11.45pm on February 19, police intercepted a Holden sedan being driven by a 34-year-old Kingaroy man who only held a learners permit. The driver returned a positive sample to roadside drug test.

Accompanying the man was a 31-year-old woman who was the supervisor of the learner driver. She also provided a positive sample to a roadside test.

Both will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 22 charged with allegedly driving with a relevant drug present.

At 2.25pm on February 20, police intercepted a Holden sedan on Doonkuna street being driven by a 21-year-old Murgon woman. She subsequently returned a positive sample to roadside drug test.

The woman will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 23 charged with allegedly driving with a relevant drug present, being unaccompanied on a learners permit and failing to display L plates.

