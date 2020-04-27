LEARNING FROM HOME: What if you don’t have internet?

LEARNING FROM HOME: What happens to students without access to internet or an electronic device?

LEARNING FROM HOME: What happens to students without access to internet or an electronic device?

IT IS understood that Kingaroy State High School does not have any laptops to lend their students learning from home without electronic devices or internet.

At the end of Term 1 families were texted about their access to devices and internet.

Families who indicated they did not have access should have received, in the mail, a package containing work for the first fortnight.

High school students without internet or electronic devices will be completing their school work by hand.

Students are expected to return hard copy activities as per instructions and will need to post as hard copy work to their teachers throughout the five weeks of learning from home.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said this wasn’t good enough.

“It just isn’t good enough for the State Government to force South Burnett kids to learn from home without printed materials, internet access and appropriate devices to learn,” she said.

“I also fear many socio-economically disadvantaged kids are going to fall behind as the sad reality is there are many children who can’t afford to have breakfast at home, let alone an iPad to learn on.

“If kids have no choice but to do online learning from home for at least five weeks, the Labor Government needs to make it as easy as possible.

“Many families in our community are struggling with their own jobs and the bills they need to pay, let alone having to home school their kids for the next five weeks.

“Coronavirus has cost us so much already, we can’t let it cost our kids a year of learning.”

The Queensland Department of Education and Kingaroy State High School were contacted for comment regarding Kingaroy State High School not providing students in need with internet or electronic devices.

Kingaroy State High School declined the opportunity to comment.

A Queensland Department of Education spokesman said the department was working closely with schools and families across Queensland to ensure students were able to continue their learning during the nationwide coronavirus pandemic.

“The department is working with schools and providers to increase the number of devices available to schools to loan to students who require them for home study,” the spokesman said.

“The department has also acquired 5000 SIM cards to be provided free of charge to disadvantaged students around the state who do not have adequate access home internet.

“Schools are also making paper-based learning materials available on request to ensure no students are disadvantaged studying from home, and they will communicate directly with students and their parents/carers about how they will receive learning materials.

“Schools in the South Burnett will work in partnership with families in their school community to implement a range of strategies that support student’s access to either computer technology or hard copy home-based learning materials.

“For some students this may include the loan of an electronic device.”