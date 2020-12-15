Legal spat spikes rebirth of Coast tourism icon

Former Tourism Minister Kate Jones announces the Queensland Government’s support for the Big Pineapple Renewal Project in December 2019. She is pictured with project director Jim Costello.

A souring relationship between the owners of the Big Pineapple has put a $150 million redevelopment in doubt.

Peter Kendall and Brad Rankin are locked in an ongoing legal dispute, causing delays to the project to return the Coast's original icon back to its glory days.

The State Government has pulled a $2.5 million grant promised for the project and concerns remain around its future funding.

In 2017 the owners floated a plan to expand existing facilities, build a water park, a new 120-room resort hotel, glamping tents and a food hub.

Email exchanges between the owners from December last year, revealed in court documents, showed a business relationship in decline.

Mr Kendall and Mr Rankin disagreed on how much development and project manager Jim Costello should be paid as part of a services agreement.

Big Pineapple co-owner Peter Kendall, manager Dean Croyden, co-owner Brad Rankin and renewal project manager Jim Costello pictured at Sunshine Coast Daily’s Future Sunshine Coast event.

Mr Kendall raised concern that he believed Mr Rankin was pushing for Mr Costello's construction company, JAM Constructions Pty Ltd, to be given the lucrative building contract.

"You have a lot of explaining to do as I do not like being played a fool," Mr Kendall wrote in the email to Mr Rankin.

"I expect Jim owes you a heap of money you've MEZ (mezzanine funding) funded him on other projects and it's in your interest to prop him up.

"It is obvious there is a lot more going on between you and (Jim) than you have ever let on to me and also explains why you were so keen to pay Jim a massive bonus fee."

Big Pineapple renewal project director Jim Costello and planning director Shaun Munday pictured in 2017 discussing the plans.

Mr Rankin forwarded the email to lawyers, the project's marketing and public relations teams, the National Australia Bank - who they were hoping to secure a $3 million loan from - and others involved, and told them to stop work until the dispute was resolved.

Mr Kendall said Mr Rankin's email was in breach of the property agreement.

In response Mr Rankin legally challenged the breach.

PLANS: Artist's impressions of the future Big Pineapple redevelopment.

On Wednesday Supreme Court Judge Peter Davis dismissed Mr Rankin's appeal.

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said "regrettably" the contract with Big Pineapple lapsed because "the owners were unable to meet obligations".

"The government has left the door open to working again … when they are in a position to continue the project at a later date," Mr Hinchliffe said.

A company spokesman said while the owners worked out "the future of their partnership" it was business as usual for tenants and the tourist attraction.

He said Mr Kendall and Mr Rankin achieved a great deal since taking over ownership of the closed, run-down facility in 2011.

The Woombye attraction is home to the Big Pineapple Music Festival and has held many other major entertainment events. Pictured are Laura Maclachlan, Selena Johnson and Monika Milner enjoying the festival.

"They reopened the site to the public while investing in many repairs, including refurbishment of the iconic Big Pineapple structure," he said.

He said the Sunshine Coast Council-approved master plan for the 169ha plot near Nambour Connection Rd positioned the area for future success.