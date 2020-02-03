Legends of League uniting the community

IT HAS been 32 years since Cherbourg hosted a rugby league carnival and there is a buzz in the air with thousands of spectators set to take over Jack O'Chin Oval this weekend.

Unlike 2019, the Legends of League match will feature a two-day festival of rugby league that will have 6 mens and 3 womens teams from all over QLD competing for prize money.

The Legends of League match will take place at the end of the carnival and will feature an Australian NRL Legends team with over 5000 NRL games of experience.

The Cherbourg Hornet Legends will be looking to redeem their 2019 efforts and have been training flat out according to Cherbourg Rugby League president Warren Collins.

"There is a lot of excitement in Cherbourg at the moment with a lot of families associated with both teams," Collins said.

"The Cherbourg boys have been putting in a lot of time into training for the match," he said.

"Rugby league has been the major sport for our community for a long time and it brings people together."

The festival of league attracts people from all over the state and has teams from Brisbane, Bundaberg, Cairns and as far as Oakey.

Event organiser Troy Byers said it's really starting to come together.

"We have had 9 teams register, which will result in a very successful format," Byers said.

"It drew a huge crowd last year and with the carnival this year we are aiming for anywhere between 3000 to 4000 spectators on the Saturday," he said.

"Rugby league is something Cherbourg are very passionate about and it has the ability to bring all these communities together."

In addition to the rugby league, key players from the Australian Legends will visit local schools, kindergartens, hospitals and nursing homes in the events lead up.

Gates open on February 7 with teams set to play two matches on Friday and one on Saturday before the Legends game kicks off at 6:30pm on February 8.