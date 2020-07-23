Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Leigh Sales exposes sickening abuse

by Shannon Molloy
23rd Jul 2020 10:37 AM

 

 

ABC journalist Leigh Sales has shared a shocking insight into the sickening abuse she receives whenever she interviews Scott Morrison.

The 7.30 host took to Twitter this morning with a sample of the messages she received after grilling the Prime Minister on air on Tuesday.

Sales said they were just "a fraction of the sexualised abuse" that is commonly hurled at her whenever Mr Morrison is a guest.

It's a disturbing trend that has occurred long before he was in the top job, she indicated.

 

Leigh Sales shared this small sample of the sickening abuse she copped this week – and says it happens all the time.
Leigh Sales shared this small sample of the sickening abuse she copped this week – and says it happens all the time.

 

Sales, arguably the most respected broadcaster in Australia, was called a "rude b*tch" by one Twitter user, a "lefty POS … covorting (sic) wh*re" by another, and someone who is "in desperate need of a vibrator" by a third.

Ironically, in that sample, she was attacked for being both too soft and too hard on Mr Morrison, with one user remarking that "she pretty much sits on his lap whenever she 'interviews' him".

Community Newsletter SignUp

The Walkley Award-winning journalist, also a best-selling author, regularly cops criticism as well as horrific slurs.

 

Leigh Sales is one of the country’s most respected broadcast journalists. Picture: Renee Nowytarger
Leigh Sales is one of the country’s most respected broadcast journalists. Picture: Renee Nowytarger

 

Sales has previously remarked that she is simultaneously accused of being left-wing and right-wing during interviews with politicians.

"As I sometimes do to keep a spotlight on this, I just spent a few minutes collecting a fraction of the sexualised abuse I get every time I interview a Prime Minister," Sales wrote today.

"Female politicians, journalists, public figures get this non-stop."

A brief examination of the public messages directed at her reveals a frequent pattern - following interviews with senior political figure, Labor or Liberal, the trolls unleash.

Originally published as Leigh Sales exposes sickening abuse

More Stories

7.30 report abc abuse leigh sales pm scott morrison tv

Just In

    19 new cases of COVID in NSW

    19 new cases of COVID in NSW
    • 23rd Jul 2020 12:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VALE: Veteran golfer remembered for generosity, passion

        premium_icon VALE: Veteran golfer remembered for generosity, passion

        Life A South Burnett golfer is being remembered for his tireless contribution to the sport in the region.

        Weed growing operation busted near pig sty

        premium_icon Weed growing operation busted near pig sty

        Crime Search warrant uncovers more than a dozen marijuana plants in rural growing...

        ’Swift action’: Premier won’t hesitate to lockout Sydney

        premium_icon ’Swift action’: Premier won’t hesitate to lockout Sydney

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk provides latest on COVID-19 in Queensland

        Why a business has to buy land to keep its driveway

        premium_icon Why a business has to buy land to keep its driveway

        News LATEST COUNCIL DECISIONS: Driveway dilemma, vacant land in hot demand in the north...