Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Millie Wooding, 20, has been reported missing.
Millie Wooding, 20, has been reported missing.
News

Investigation under way into disappearance of Lennox woman

Rebecca Lollback
by
14th Mar 2021 9:50 AM

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Lennox Head.

Millicent (Millie) Wooding, 20, travelled to Queensland and was last spoken to by family last month.

She has not been heard from since.

>>> Flooding possible from Sunday: SES, BOM

>>> Teen accused of Ballina murder makes plea offer

After several failed attempts to contact her, she was reported missing to officers from Richmond Police District on Tuesday, February 23, who commenced an investigation into her whereabouts.

Police have been told Millie was believed to be residing on Upper Edwards Street, Brisbane, but has since moved on from there.

Millie is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, of thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have information on Millie's whereabouts, in New South Wales or Queensland, are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

lennox head missing person
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett stud owner claims supreme title at first 2021 show

        Premium Content Burnett stud owner claims supreme title at first 2021 show

        Rural Stud beef judges were stunned by some of the “toughest competition they’ve seen to date” at the Burnett’s first 2021 show. SEE ALL THE PHOTOS FROM THE SHOW RING...

        Damning figures reveal state’s sluggish vaccine rollout

        Premium Content Damning figures reveal state’s sluggish vaccine rollout

        News The State Government has administered only one quarter of vaccines

        Blackbutt man taken to hospital after slamming into tree

        Premium Content Blackbutt man taken to hospital after slamming into tree

        Breaking Paramedics have transported a man to hospital following a single-car crash in...

        Qld hospital locked down as doctor tests positive to COVID

        Premium Content Qld hospital locked down as doctor tests positive to COVID

        Health Health authorities are scrambling to contain a possible outbreak