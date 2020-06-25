Leo reflects on how coverage from Times impacted region

LEO Geraghty OAM has been heavily involved in the Murgon community for decades.

He has witnessed many key moments that have shaped his beloved town.

As a business owner and president of the Murgon Business and Development Association, he said the Times has been instrumental in helping get various messages out into the community.

“Clifton Motors has been associated with the South Burnett Times since 1959 when Jim Adams was the managing director,” Leo said.

“The paper has been a source of information to the many readers in our community and brought a lot of pleasure to many over a number of years.

“It was a source of coverage for Weddings, Funeral Notices, Sporting Events, News Items and the marketing of Business Products by the many advertisers.”

Leo also has a personal connection with the newspaper after one of his family member’s kicked started their career within the walls of the Times.

Leo Geraghty sister Colleen started her journalism career as a Cadet at the South Burnett Times. Photo: Leo Geraghty

“I couldn’t believe it when my sister Colleen rang me from Brisbane and said she was starting work at the South Burnett Times as a cadet reporter for Jim Adams,” he said.

“That was the start of a career that ended many years later at the Courier Mail.

“The reporters over the years have covered many good times such as the Olympic Games Torch Relay plus some unpleasant happenings in our community.

“It is sad to see it closing and I would like to thank the many staff over the years for their genuine support and understanding.”