LEST WE FORGET: South Burnett remembers fallen heroes

DOZENS of medals sparkled in the sun this morning at Kingaroy’s Memorial Park, as our brave local veterans commemorated their fallen comrades.

To kick off the emotional morning, Kingaroy RSL President Don Davey welcomed aboriginal veteran Elgan Leedie to the rotunda to recite the Welcome to Country and the Lament, which he performed on the didgeridoo.

Mr Leedie told the Times his family has served Australia for four generations, starting with his grandfather, who sacrificed his life for his country at just 23-years-old.

His granddaughter is now in the services and Mr Leedie said he couldn’t be prouder.

With 2020 marking 75 years since the end of WWII, two of our local heroes - Ray Fuller and Douglas Farmer - received a very special certificate and medallion for their service to Australia. WWII veteran Rex Patridge was unfortunately unable to attend the service and receive his honour.

Mr Fuller, who will be 98 on the last day of the year, said “it was a privilege to be able to recognised by the Government. It means a lot to remember those who sacrificed their lives.”

“Ray always says he’s one of the lucky ones who came home. A lot didn’t,” Desray Fuller, Ray’s wife, said.