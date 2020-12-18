Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Weather

Let it flow, let it flow: Christmas week may be a washout

by Greg Stolz, Jeremy Pierce & Nathan Edwards
18th Dec 2020 5:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Gold Coast and northern NSW residents are mopping up after a second major deluge in less than a week wreaked flooding havoc yesterday.

And southeast Queensland has been warned to brace for more potential flooding rains in the lead-up to Christmas.

Roads were closed by flash flooding and landslides, at least one motorist was rescued from a submerged car and a major business district was thrown into turmoil as almost 200mm of rain fell on parts of the southern Gold Coast and Tweed in just six hours yesterday.

 

Major flooding in Currumbin Creek Rd, Currumbin. Picture: Glenn Hampson
Major flooding in Currumbin Creek Rd, Currumbin. Picture: Glenn Hampson

 

By late in the day, Currumbin had been drenched by 800mm of rain in six days.

Currumbin Creek broke its banks and floodwater surged through businesses in the busy Currumbin industrial estate.

"Everyone's just full of water - it went right through our workshop," Currumbin Motor Trimmers co-owner Megan Stewart said.

"We've been here 28 years and this is one of the worst floods we've ever seen."

Flash flooding forced the closure of arterials Currumbin Creek Rd and Stewart Rd.

A swiftwater rescue team was called in to help save a driver from a car stranded on Tallebudgera Connection Rd.

 

Myles Donnelly from Chinderah in northern NSW tries a spot of golf buggy surfing in floodwaters. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Myles Donnelly from Chinderah in northern NSW tries a spot of golf buggy surfing in floodwaters. Picture: Nigel Hallett

 

Many other motorists abandoned their vehicles after trying to cross flooded roads.

Tallebudgera Creek recorded 190mm of rain in six hours yesterday, with 177mm bucketing Oyster Creek at Burleigh Heads.

Gold Coast City Council ­activated sandbag collection stations and thousands of Currumbin and Tallebudgera residents received SMS warnings to prepare for possible evacuations as creeks rose.

In NSW, landslides closed Scenic Drive at Bilambil and Tweed Valley Way was cut by flooding and a crash.

 

Mel Tiesman and Sue Earmell from Zo-Zo's takeaway at Currumbin look on helplessly as floodwater inundates their store. Picture: Glenn Hampson
Mel Tiesman and Sue Earmell from Zo-Zo's takeaway at Currumbin look on helplessly as floodwater inundates their store. Picture: Glenn Hampson

 

The Tweed was declared a disaster area by the NSW Government as major flooding hit areas including Tumbulgum.

A dead cow reportedly washed up on Duranbah Beach at Point Danger.

Gold Coast and Tweed beaches are expected to face a major clean-up as more debris flows out of rivers and creeks.

Sky News Weather's Tom Saunders warned of more rain to come before Christmas.

"By Tuesday heavy rain will return and is quite likely, with some heavy rainfall in the lead-up to Christmas across southeast Queensland," he said.

"We couldn't rule out some extra flooding next week."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Let it flow, let it flow: Xmas week may be a washout

More Stories

christmas editors picks queensland seq weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘No one will trust Qld’: Warning as new hot spot declared

        Premium Content ‘No one will trust Qld’: Warning as new hot spot declared

        Health As Queensland declares Sydney’s Northern Beaches a coronavirus hot spot, there are warnings against kneejerk border closures.

        • 18th Dec 2020 4:58 AM
        Stress, harassment, assault all in the line of duty

        Premium Content Stress, harassment, assault all in the line of duty

        News Qld Police Service reveals 70pc of workers’ health affected by work

        • 18th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access

        Wide Bay councils join forces for $6.8m project

        Premium Content Wide Bay councils join forces for $6.8m project

        Council News ‘It’s a great example of how we can work together.’