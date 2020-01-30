LET’S GET QUIZZICAL: Burnett’s top three trivia spots

TRICKY QUESTIONS: Teams have the option of three different venues to take up trivia each week in the South Burnett. Photo: Jessica McGrath

DO YOU consider yourself a trivia buff? Are you a Quiz-tina Aguilera or more of a Trivia Newton John?

Well, players can now rejoice in the fact there are three places to sink their teeth into some hardcore quizzing throughout the week.

Check out these South Burnett venues offering up their best trivia game.

Kingaroy RSL

Back by popular demand, the RSL will be hosting trivia on a Tuesday night.

Players are advised to arrive at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

It costs $2 per player and teams will be in the running for $60 worth of food vouchers to be spent at the RSL (maximum of six per table to claim the vouchers).

Grab a bite to eat beforehand in the bistro with various weekdays specials on offer as well.

The Carrollee Hotel

Starting from Wednesday, February 12, trivia will come alive at The Carra.

Hosted by Sarah, get a team together for a fun-filled night with plenty of prizes to be won.

It’s free to play and bistro and bar specials will be available for all players.

Trivia will start at 7pm and will run until 9pm.

The Commercial Hotel

Another venue to kickstart a trivia night this year is the Com Hotel.

They will kick off their first night of fun on Thursday, Feburary 13, from 7-9.30pm.

Teams of 2 to 10 are allowed and there is limited capacity, so it is advised to make a booking.

There will be prizes plus the winning table gets the TGIF Champions table for their Friday knocks-off and can go into the draw for the $5000 prize pool.