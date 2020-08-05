LETTER: GP hotline to help veterans

GENERAL practitioners across Australia now have access to a new hotline to assist them in supporting the health and wellbeing of veterans.

GPs play an important role in co-ordinating a patient's care, requesting additional tests, treatment or assessment by other health professionals, and making referrals to relevant Department of Veterans' Affairs services or programs.

The Veteran Mental Health GP Assistance Hotline provides GPs with access to free expert advice on the mental health challenges that our veterans can face from health practitioners who are clinically trained in veteran mental health. The hotline is immediately available and GPs can access free expert advice by calling 1800 838 777.

A General Advice Hotline is also available to anyone in Australia who wants to access information and resources on veteran mental health and treatments. This is available to anyone by calling 1800 838 777.

A Community of Practice for PTSD Trauma Recovery Program providers will also be established, creating a network of PTSD service providers dedicated to the provision of evidence-informed mental health care for veterans.

Further information on these is available on the DVA website.

These measures are part of a $1.4 million investment in mental health services for the veteran

community and are practical steps the Federal Government is taking to help meet the needs of the veteran community.

Darren Chester MP

Minister for Veterans' Affairs

Minister for Defence Personnel