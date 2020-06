YOU’VE GOT MAIL: Two people were transported to Nanango hospital after crashing into several letterboxes on June 29. Picture: File

TWO patients were transported to Nanango hospital after their car reportedly crashed into a number of letterboxes.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics were called to the crash on Brown and Cairns Street in Nanango around 6.45pm last night.

Two people were transported to hospital after they sustained minor injuries.