LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Will Australia Day unite us?

Australia Day

What will become of our nation, citizens and traditions, in a past year which has seen 300 million die globally of an insidious virus, morphing into a more vicious historical pandemic?

It is a year where democracies have failed, nations divided against themselves, 60 million refugees on the move to a safe haven from war, poverty and famine.

Will another Australia Day unite us, as we struggle to come out of one of the deadliest, most challenging years as a nation, faring better than our neighbours?

January 26 is our day to reflect on how blessed we are to be an island, with wide open spaces, wide open hearts and arms, to welcome those escaping the ravages of failing nations, as new citizens.

Looking forward, not back.

We are all new Australians, in an ancient "Great Southern Land", where its first nations, its custodians, share the same dreams of security, prosperity and united: "One and free".

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

ANON. One way to reduce the cost of running the council could be putting out tenders for say jobs over $50,000. Each department could quote against private companies and whoever the cheapest and quickest wins the job. This could apply to kerb and channelling, road repairs, waste removal, plumbing etc. I'm sure there would be a reduction in outgoings and jobs would be done much quicker, and a spin off to these cost reductions would be lower rates.

ANON. The QLD Reds came to Rocky on 20/01. No mention of this in the local media beforehand. No announcement of any chance for fans to meet the team. Instead, someone decided to take the team to watch a livestock exchange. I hope the bulls reciprocated the smitten attention they received from the Reds. Who organises such itineraries?

Leading epidemiology experts have called for harsh mask rules to be scrapped, claiming there is not enough community transmission to justify their use. Do you agree?

Llewellyn Davies: Yes. Look at the latest research on aerosol transmission.

Ly nn Grady: Remember majority of people that died during the Spanish flu died from bacterial pneumonia from wearing masks. Fact.

Harris Leigh: All it takes is one person and we are back to square one, I mean come on people how hard is it to put on a mask, not only for your own safety but everyone else as well, enough with the its an invasion of my rights or other ridiculous phrases, this is real.

OxConnect: Personal choice! If too crowded and you feel uncomfortable either walk away or have your mask on otherwise keep them off.

Mel Carrick: Well considering ppl take the masks off to sneeze into their hand, wipe their hand on their clothes and then put the mask back on but not over the nose. Defeats the purpose yea?

