Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lexie's seven children are, back row, L-R; Terese De Vere, Marie-Clare De Vere & Tony De Vere. Second row, Oshanji Dharma, Lexie, Xavier De Vere (holding photo of us when we were kids), Helen Waiwiri (in wheelchair) & Stephen De Vere.
Lexie's seven children are, back row, L-R; Terese De Vere, Marie-Clare De Vere & Tony De Vere. Second row, Oshanji Dharma, Lexie, Xavier De Vere (holding photo of us when we were kids), Helen Waiwiri (in wheelchair) & Stephen De Vere.
Your Story

Lexie De Vere celebrated her 100th birthday

24th Feb 2020 1:42 PM

Our mother, Lexie De Vere (nee Hills), was 100 years of age on Saturday February 15th 2020, and celebrated her birthday with family and friends.

Prior to marrying our father, Bryan De Vere in 1947, Mum, a primary school teacher, was teaching at Flaxton one teacher school. Mum and Dad raised seven children at Kureelpa, on a diary, pineapple, and banana farm.

Lexie's nephews and niece from the Hills side of the family, also visited. Chris Hill rode his motorbike from South Australia to see his Aunt Lexie.

Mum is in good health, has a very active mind and a wonderful sense of humour.
 

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NDIS clients shine at power lift competition

        premium_icon NDIS clients shine at power lift competition

        Sport Nothing could stop these determined athletes in the South Burnett’s first powerlifting competition.

        Hot topics to be discussed in Cherbourg today

        premium_icon Hot topics to be discussed in Cherbourg today

        News The forum will touch on how to support small businesses and promoting local...

        Man dies in hospital after D’Aguilar highway crash

        premium_icon Man dies in hospital after D’Aguilar highway crash

        News The Forensic Crash Unit will prepare a report for the coroner.

        Major flood alert as relentless deluge monsters southwest

        premium_icon Major flood alert as relentless deluge monsters southwest

        Weather Heavy rain inundates Queensland’s southwest regions