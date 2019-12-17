Menu
Liam Hemsworth poses with Gold Coast bride and groom. Image: KIRK WILLCOX PHOTOGRAPHY
Celebrity

Liam Hemsworth surprises newlyweds

17th Dec 2019 5:02 AM
LOVED-UP newlyweds got the surprise of their lives while celebrating their marriage when they bumped into Liam Hemsworth.

The Hunger Games actor proved the publicised breakdown of his marriage to Miley Cyrus has failed to turn him off weddings as he happily posed with the bride at the wedding reception on the Gold Coast over the weekend.

Liam Hemsworth poses with Gold Coast bride and groom Katie and Shane. Picture: Kirk Willcox Photography
Wedding photographer Kirk Willcox told E! Liam was "all smiles and was happy to take photos with the bride and groom and congratulated the happy couple".

The newlyweds, Katie and Shane were at the Currumbin Beach Vikings Surf Life Saving Club when they spotted Hemsworth.

Liam Hemsworth poses with Gold Coast bride and groom Katie and Shane. Picture: Kirk Willcox Photography
He has been seen regularly around Byron Bay following his split with Cyrus.

