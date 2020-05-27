Librarians stoked to reopen and start new chapter

HAPPY DAYS: Librarian Jane Gunn is excited to be back at work at the Kingaroy Library after two months of shut down ceased on Monday.

TRADITIONALLY a place of peace and quiet, Jan Gunn and Judy Nickless are excited to finally welcome life and laughter back into the Kingaroy library once more.

“It is so great to see residents coming in to return books, pick out some new ones and just generally get back into the swing of things again,” Ms Nickless said.

“We didn’t see as many people through the doors as we were expecting to on Monday, which was our first day back after two months of shut down with the virus restrictions … but I think we are going to see a lot more people coming in over the next several days as word spreads that we are certainly back to business.”

While borrowing books is back on the cards, patrons won’t be able to peruse the shelfs for as long as they once did.

For the protection of community members and staff, South Burnett Regional Council is maintaining operational restrictions with a maximum of ten patrons permitted within the facilities at any one time.

Council also made it very clear returned items will remain in a dedicated quarantine area in each library for a period of at least 24 hours before they are handled by staff and put back into circulation.

“While our customer service and library staff look forward to reopening facilities to the public, we do remind residents that certain restrictions will be in place,” Mayor Otto said in a recent press release.

“Our staff are excited to see the return of our patrons however, our main priority is to keep our community members and staff safe.”