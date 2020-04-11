Library staff urge residents to use online services

Council says there is plenty of online resources available amid the closure of their libraries across the region. Photo: Contributed

Council says there is plenty of online resources available amid the closure of their libraries across the region. Photo: Contributed

DESPITE the decision to close council’s libraries across the region amid the coronavirus pandemic, they still have online services available for residents.

Council said library members were encouraged to check out the services available such as BorrowBox and Kanopy.

They said BorrowBox Learn taught people how to access thousands of ebooks and eAudiobooks for free from home by simply downloading the BorrowBox App. Click here for more information.

South Burnett Library members also have access to more than 30,000 films for free with Kanopy

They said library card holders could access Kanopy and sign up to start streaming films instantly. Visit here for more information.

Council said residents could visit their website ‘Libraries’ page for more information on E-Resources, resources for children, including their new Library Story Time videos and some great online links.

Council said they would also like to advise residents that there was no need to return overdue library items until later in the year.

All library items including books and DVDs have been automatically renewed until Monday, June 1 June 2020 and there would not be any fines or charges incurred.

Council said staff would continue to work within a risk management framework to provide services.

They said they urged all residents to join them with ‘flattening the curve’ by ensuring hygiene practices were in place and minimising contact where possible.

Council apologised for any inconvenience caused and appreciated the public’s understanding and co-operation during this time.

For all online library services, contact council’s library team during business hours by phone on 4189 9256 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.