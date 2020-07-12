Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The long arm of the law caught up with repeat unlicensed driver Michael Alexander George.
The long arm of the law caught up with repeat unlicensed driver Michael Alexander George.
News

Licence two years expired and he just kept driving

Darryn Nufer, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
12th Jul 2020 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO years after his licence had expired, Michael Alexander George was caught driving - and not for the first time.

The 66-year-old found himself in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday where he pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and failing to provide identification.

George was charged after police intercepted him initially for a random breath test at Agnes Water in the weeks leading up to Christmas last year.

Checks revealed that George's licence had expired on December 30, 2017.

It was not the first time that George had chanced his hand.

In August 2018, he was given an infringement notice for driving on an expired driver's licence.

The court heard that George had moved to Agnes Water after his marriage broke down and the end of the relationship had affected him "very badly".

Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined George $450 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

michael alexander george repeat offender yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ATO: Five errors catching people out on tax refunds

        premium_icon ATO: Five errors catching people out on tax refunds

        News These are the big mistakes Australians are making which is slowing down the processing of their tax returns and being able to get any money back.

        Paradise lost: The true cost of Qld dam failure

        premium_icon Paradise lost: The true cost of Qld dam failure

        News This mega dam was built to usher in a new era of prosperity — now the plug has been...

        Rise in popularity of look-a-like guns worrying local police

        premium_icon Rise in popularity of look-a-like guns worrying local police

        News Gel blasters are on the rise in the South Burnett, and police say they look...

        DETAILS: Police confirm how horror highway crash occured

        premium_icon DETAILS: Police confirm how horror highway crash occured

        News A NANANGO woman has been killed and a man hospitalised after a horror crash on the...