FAST LANE: Cordell Rogerson will travel to England to get a taste for the sport’s highest level. (Picture: Contributed)
Motor Sports

Life in the fast lane

Tristan Evert
20th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
Kingaroy motorcycle speedway racer Cordell Rogerson has made the decision to travel to England on a three week competition tour to get a taste of the sport’s elite level.

After taking out multiple Queensland titles, Rogerson will follow in the footsteps of Jordan Stewart and Jake Allen who are currently representing Australia on the English circuit.

With two Australians there, Rogerson said it was an excellent opportunity to get some experience.

“I have decided to head over in July for three weeks to get a taste of what the sport’s like over there,” Rogerson said.

“I spoke with Jordan and he said they race two nights a week compared to once a month over here.

“It will be an awesome opportunity for me to gain some experience and see if it’s something I want to pursue.”

Cordell has extensive knowledge about bike mechanics and will mainly be assisting his fellow riders throughout events.

“I will mostly just be helping the other boys out, looking after bike maintenance,” Rogerson said.

“I won’t be able to take any of my bikes over but Jordan has offered me to ride his bike whenever possible.

“If everything goes well, this is something I would definitely like to pursue in the future.”

Rogerson will fly out on July 19, heading to Doncaster in England where he will link up with fellow Australians Jake Allen and Jordan Stewart.

cordell rogerson kingaroy speedway south burnett speedway racing south burnett sport
South Burnett

