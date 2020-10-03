LifeFlight helicopters attend two motorbike crashes

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was called to a motorbike crash in the Gladstone region yesterday afternoon. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A WOMAN was flown to hospital yesterday after crashing her motorbike in the Gladstone region.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew to the scene just after 3:15pm.

A QAS Flight Paramedic worked alongside local QAS officers to treat the rider, aged in her 30s, for head injuries.

She was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

It wasn’t the only motorbike incident LifeFlight crews attended yesterday.

Later in the afternoon the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the South Burnett region.

The Sunshine Coast-based LifeFlight crew also attended a motorbike crash in the South Burnett region later that afternoon. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A motocross rider was taken to hospital, after he was injured in a crash.

It’s believed the male patient, aged in his 30s, had been riding a motorbike when he lost control and crashed into a tree.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and a QAS Flight Paramedic worked with local QAS paramedics at the scene to treat the man for multiple injuries.

He was stabilised and flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a serious but stable condition.