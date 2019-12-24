Menu
Emma Schneider (pumpkin festival committee secretary), Kim Boyter (pumpkin festival co-ordinator), Lara and Maddy Schneider.
News

Lifting community morale with new shaded seating area

Madeline Grace
24th Dec 2019 2:00 PM
GOOMERI residents will now have somewhere to escape the heat right in their own town square, thanks to the efforts of the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival committee.

Emma Schneider, the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival secretary, said the shaded seating area had proven to be a popular spot since it’s installation last week.

“We’ve had locals and travellers using our new shaded seating area,” she said.

“It’s a really well used space so it just made sense to put it up there.

“It’s where the Pumpkin Festival is held, as well as our regular Gourmet Goomeri Markets.”

The committee were fortunate enough to receive funding through the Community Gambling Benefit Grant, and have spent the money on this shade among other community projects.

“With that grant we have installed the new shade but that’s not all,” Ms Schneider said.

“We’ve also bought a new jumping castle and an outdoor movie system.

“All for the pumpkin festival and with the community in mind of course.”

The committee has had many community members approach them to express their disdain at the lack of shade.

“The market square is a really great place built by council but it needed some shade,” Ms Schneider said.

“I think it makes a really big difference.

“It’s nice to have shade in this heat. Especially in such a well used spot in town.

“Even when the festival and markets aren’t on, this shade will be used. Sometimes people want to be outside but not in the sun.

“It’s great to have the space used day to day, because it is such a nice space that has been underused.”

Ms Schneider said overall she was hoping this small project would have a larger than life affect and lift community morale.

“It’s really important for us to have these projects and events to try and bring the community together,” she said.

“Everyone here is doing it really tough right now.

“What we need is an atmosphere for people to come to enjoy themselves and catch up with other community members they haven’t seen in a while.

“Although they will never forget about it, we’d love for people to focus on something other than how dry it is and how much we need more rain.

“Any distraction that can make our town a better place is welcome right now.”

