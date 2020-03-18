Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG PRIZE: Miriam Vale Hotel publican Mitch Brennan plans to donate funds raised to local sports clubs.
BIG PRIZE: Miriam Vale Hotel publican Mitch Brennan plans to donate funds raised to local sports clubs.
Community

Light-hearted gesture amid COVID-19 crisis

Kaitlyn Smith
18th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE PUBLICIAN of a beloved Central Queensland watering hole has managed to find a brighter side to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner of Miriam Vale Hotel Mitch Brennan has made the decision to switch up his weekly meat tray raffle in favour of a much hotter commodity.

Taking place every Friday, punters at the establishment are invited to take their chance in the raffle to win a half-dozen toilet rolls.

Demand for toilet rolls, along with other basis staples, surged since the COVID-19 pandemic grew in severity with many stores now forced to implement rules of limited purchasing.

coronaviruspromo

While recognising the severity of the pandemic, Mr Brennan said his intention was not to be insensitive but to instead find some humour to combat increasing fears of the potentially deadly virus.

"I don't know what inspired me really. I just thought about it, there's so much seriousness surrounding this coronavirus issue.

"I just thought someone needs to put a tongue in cheek about the whole thing"

Money raised from the light-hearted initiative will go to a great cause, with Mr Brennan eager to donate funds to local sports clubs as many of them announce temporary closures amid COVID-19.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How state plans to restock the shelves

        premium_icon How state plans to restock the shelves

        News The State Government is rushing through reforms that will help solve grocery shortages caused by coronavirus panic buying.

        • 18th Mar 2020 5:27 AM
        Is this how we can finally defeat family violence?

        premium_icon Is this how we can finally defeat family violence?

        Crime Domestic violence: New strategy proposed to defeat scourge

        • 18th Mar 2020 5:17 AM
        Billions in support coming for families, businesses

        premium_icon Billions in support coming for families, businesses

        Politics Coronavirus safety net payments to be unveiled by Scott Morrison

        • 18th Mar 2020 5:07 AM
        How to self-isolate the right way and how it’s enforced

        How to self-isolate the right way and how it’s enforced

        Health Here’s what you need to know, including when and how to do it.

        • 18th Mar 2020 5:00 AM