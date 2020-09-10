Lily Allen marries Stranger Things star

Songstress Lily Allen has been married to her Stranger Things star lover by an Elvis impersonator in a small Las Vegas chapel.

Allen, 35, married David Harbour at the celebrity-friendly Graceland Wedding Chapel using her previous married name, Lily Cooper, The Sun reports.

Lily Allen’s engagement ring. Picture: lilyallen/Instagram

Lily had been seen wearing a massive engagement ring in David's home city of New York.

The couple were married by Brendan Paul, owner of the 30-seat Elvis-themed chapel and one of the most famous Elvis impersonators in Sin City.

The ceremony was carried out by Brendan Paul, owner of the chapel and one of the most famous Elvis impersonators in Sin City.

Lily's first marriage - to builder and decorator Sam Cooper - was a very different affair.

The pair married at St James' Church in Cranham, Gloucester in the summer of 2011, with the pair welcoming their second child Marnie Rose later that year.

Harbour rose to fame on Stranger Things as Jim Hopper and has also had roles on Brokeback Mountain, Quantum of Solace and Hellboy.

Guests at the chapel wedding had to wear face mask, but the happy couple showed off their faces.

There were four other weddings at the chapel on Monday when Lily tied the knot, including one that was Hawaiian themed which featured a hula dancer and Brendan singing as Elvis.

David and Lily first revealed they were a couple on a night out to the theatre in London in August 2019 - months after he split from Alison Sudol.

UK singer Lily Allen performing in Tasmania. Picture: Patrick Gee

She confirmed things were serious at the after-party for an edition of Saturday Night Live he had posted, posting a shot of his bulging bicep, writing: "Mine."

The Graceland Wedding Chapel has a long history of celebrity weddings.

Stranger Things actor David Harbour. Picture: Instagram

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi married Dorothea in a late-night ceremony there using his real name, John Bongiovi in 1989. The couple, who are still together, went on to have four kids.

Originally published as Lily Allen marries Stranger Things star